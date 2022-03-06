Senior Journalist Jitendra Prasad Das dies in Road Mishap

By Sagar Satapathy
Jitendra Prasad Das Prameya Odia
Insight Bureau: Senior Journalist and Sub-Editor of ‘Prameya Odia Daily’ Jitendra Prasad Das dies in a road accident last night. He was 42.

Jitendra was on his foot when a bike of AMRI Doctor Rashmi Kant Mishra hit him hard near the OSRTC Bus Depot in Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar. His head rammed into a divider leading to heavy bleeding.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. The police has registered a case of unnatural death.

Jitendra Prasad Das is survived by his wife and a daughter. Prior to joining Prameya, he worked with ‘Bhaskar’, ‘Sambad’ and ‘Samaja’.

