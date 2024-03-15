ECI to announce Schedule for 2024 General Elections tomorrow

TNI Bureau: As expected, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the General Elections 2024 tomorrow.

Along with dates of General Elections, the ECI will also announce dates for some State Assembly polls on Saturday at 3 pm through a press conference, the ECI said on Friday.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It will be live streamed on the social media platforms of the ECI.

Earlier today, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr Sukhbir Singh Sandhu assumed charge as Election Commissioners. With their appointment, decks are now cleared for the commission to announce the schedule.