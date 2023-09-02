Centre Forms Eight-Member Committee to Examine ‘One Nation, One Election’

New Delhi-Bureau: In a significant step towards fulfilling its electoral reform promises, the central government has formed an eight-member committee, led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, to investigate the feasibility of implementing the “one nation, one election” plan, which aims to synchronize Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in India.

The committee comprises prominent figures from various political backgrounds and expertise, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, eminent jurist Harish Salve, former Central Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari, former Chairman of the Finance Commission N K Singh, and former Secretary-General of Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap.

This development follows the government’s surprise announcement of a special parliamentary session scheduled from September 18 to 22. The purpose of this session has not been explicitly stated, but Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi emphasized that the committee’s report on “One nation, one election” will be made public and discussed in Parliament.

Pralhad Joshi noted, “India is the mother of democracy, and our democracy is mature. We have a tradition of discussing matters of national interest. Currently, a committee has been formed to deliberate on the ‘One nation, One election’ concept and gauge public opinion. The details of the special parliamentary session’s agenda will be shared with the nation soon.”

He pointed out that until 1967, elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies were held concurrently, fostering a conducive environment for the country’s development. He also highlighted those frequent elections can disrupt the decision-making process.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind had emphasized the importance of “one nation, simultaneous elections” during his address to Parliament in June 2019. He asserted that synchronized elections would enhance development continuity, alleviate the impact of frequent elections on development programs, and serve the interests of the nation.

The eight-member committee includes:

🔸 Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India (Chairman)

🔸 Amit Shah, Union Home Minister (Member)

🔸 Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary, Leader of Single Largest Party in Lok Sabha (Member)

🔸 Ghulam Nabi Azad, Former Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha (Member)

🔸 NK Singh, Former Chairman, 15th Finance Commission (Member)

🔸 Subhash C Kashyap, Former Secretary General, Lok Sabha (Member)

🔸 Harish Salve, Senior Advocate (Member)

🔸 Sanjay Kothari, Former Chief Vigilance Commissioner (Member)

🔹 Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will be a Special Invitee.

🔹 Union Law Secretary Niten Chandra will be the Secretary to HLC.