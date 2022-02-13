SEC cracks Whip on BJD Chief Whip Pramila Mallik

Insight Bureau: The State Election Commission (SEC), Odisha on Sunday debarred senior BJD leader and Government Chief Whip in the State Assembly Pramila Mallik from campaigning for the party candidates for two days in the three-tier Panchayat elections 2022 for violating model code of conduct.

As per the SEC restriction Pramila Mallik will not be able to campaign for 48 hours starting from 10 am of February 14.

It may be recalled here that Mallik while campaigning for BJD candidates in her constituency at Binjharpur in Jajpur district on Thursday threatened to stop providing benefits of various schemes to people if they do not vote for the ruling party in the upcoming panchayat polls.

For this reason the BJD MLA was also shown black flags by the locals during campaigning in the Pritipur Ranasahi area in Jajpur.

Earlier in the day, the SEC asked the Jajpur district collector to submit a report on this matter.