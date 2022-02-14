TNI Morning News Headlines – February 14, 2022

Odisha News

➡️ 3 new Judges of Orissa High Court to take oath today.

➡️ Sardapur panchayat sarpanch candidate attacked by miscreants in Ganjam; admitted to Bramhapur MKCG Medical.

➡️ Bollywood actor Kiran Kumar is in Cuttack for shoot of an Advertisement film.

➡️ Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Sundargarh, Biswajit Mohapatra, arrested in disproportionate assets case sent to jail for 14 days.

➡️ Odisha SEC bars ruling party MLA Pramila Mallik from campaigning for 2 days for violation of code of conduct.

India News

➡️ PSLV-C52 successfully launches Earth Observation and 2 small Satellites.

➡️ Nation pays rich tributes the Veer Jawans of 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack.

➡️ India reports 34,113 fresh COVID 19 cases, 91,930 recoveries, and 346 deaths in the last 24 hours. Daily positivity rate stands at 3.19%.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses 172 cr mark.

➡️ Voting for Uttarakhand Elections 2022 begins & Goa Elections begins.

➡️ UP Elections: Polling for 2nd phase begins across 9 districts begins.

➡️ All Private and Government schools to reopen in urban areas of Rajasthan for classes up to standard 5 from February 16.

➡️ Haryana Men’s Tam & Kerala Women’s Team become champions in 70th Senior National Volleyball Championship.

➡️ LIC files draft papers with SEBI, to sell 5% equity through IPO.

World News

➡️ Thinning glaciers across Himalayas are bad news for climate change: Reports.

➡️ Scientists discover new planet around star closest to the Sun.

➡️ Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected amid rising fears of Russian invasion.