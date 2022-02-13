Welcome Senapati, tweets Chennai Super Kings

"The Yellove Odyssey begins for Senapati! 💛", tweeted CSK which is led by MS Dhoni.

By Sagarika Satapathy
153
Insight Bureau:  As Odisha Cricket Team’s Captain Subhranshu Senapati was SOLD to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL Mega Auction today, the CSK Twitter Handle welcomed him with an interesting tweet.

Subhranshu Senapati has been SOLD to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh.

It’s worth mentioning that Chennai Super Kings has been the most successful team in IPL history.

