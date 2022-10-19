Scientists warn against use of Wireless Headphones/AirPods

TNI Bureau: A recent petition signed by 250 scientists reveals that wireless headphones Or earbuds such as Apple’s AirPods could be dangerous to human health.

The petition, which was first circulated in 2015 and was revised in 2019, is an international call to action from scientists involved in the study of the health impacts of nonionizing EMF.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The wireless gadgets, not only AirPods but also other wireless Bluetooth headphones, offer a new level of functionality and convenience to consumers who want to listen to music, podcasts, audiobooks, and other content while on the road.

The International Electromagnetic Field Alliance’s appeal to the United Nations (UN) targets both nonionizing electromagnetic fields (EMFs) utilized by AirPods and other Bluetooth devices, as well as cellphones and Wi-Fi, which generate radiofrequency radiation.

More than 44 million AirPods have been sold since their introduction, with another 55 million expected to be sold in 2019. Forecasts predicted that 80 million would be sold in 2020, but the final number exceeded 100 million.