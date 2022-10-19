DN Group brings McDonald’s to Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: American based Multinational Food Chain brand MacDonald’s is undoubtedly everyone’s favorite. Odisha people were craving for the brand to come to the state from a very long time, which has turned into a reality.

McDonald’s has opened its franchise in the Temple city of Odisha. Bhubaneswar has become all mouthwatery with the opening of DN Group’s McDonald’s.

Jagadish Prasad Naik, Chairman of DN Group has fulfilled the wishes of Odia food lovers by bringing Food Giant McDonald’s to the Capital City.

DN group is a reputed and well known group of companies which has introduced many wonders to the state. Be it DN Regalia the mall or Taj Vivanta- the hotel now Bhubaneswar is having a crush on, or the DN wisdom tree global School.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

With the opening of McDonald’s, another people’s favorite name has written on DN’s page.

Notably, McDonald’s opened with many surprises and offers as Odisha people were longing for it, a quite big crowd was seen in the restaurant.

Where is McDonald’s?

McDonald’s has chosen Patia for its food customer affair. It’s located in Nandankanan road in Chandrasekhar.

https://www.google.com/search?hl=en-GB&rlz=1CDGOYI_enIN1003IN1003&cs=0&output=search&q=McDonald%27s&ludocid=5327476585256271504&gsas=1&ibp=gwp;0,7&lsig=AB86z5XuDzY8VCM1uMOXMnW_ACAs&kgs=06d5f9731b0d5fb5&shndl=-1&source=sh/x/kp/local/3&entrypoint=sh/x/kp/local