Schools to reopen in Odisha from April 17; Check Timing

TNI Bureau: Odisha government has decided to reopen all government and private schools across the State from April 17.
According to the Information & Public Relations department, students from class 1 to class 12 will have morning classes from April 17.
The classes will be held from 6:30 AM to 11 AM, said the Department.
The district collectors also have been directed to declare summer holidays or change timing in their respective districts after reviewing the weather conditions if there is a need.
Earlier, the State government had announced closure of the anganwadi centre and schools in view of the scorching heatwave conditions.
ସ୍କୁଲ ପାଠପଢା ସମ୍ବନ୍ଧୀତ ସୂଚନା:
ଏପ୍ରିଲ ୧୭ ତାରିଖରୁ ସମସ୍ତ ସରକାରୀ ଓ ବେସରକାରୀ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟଗୁଡିକରେ ପ୍ରଥମରୁ ଦ୍ବାଦଶ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ପାଠପଢା ସକାଳ ୬.୩୦ରୁ ୧୧ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଚାଲିବ। ତେବେ ଗ୍ରୀଷ୍ମ ପ୍ରବାହକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଜିଲ୍ଲାପାଳମାନେ ସେମାନଙ୍କ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ସମୟ ନିର୍ଘଣ୍ଟ ପରିବର୍ତ୍ତନ କିମ୍ବା ଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରିପାରିବେ। pic.twitter.com/YngLfXSAfJ
