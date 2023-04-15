Schools to reopen in Odisha from April 17; Check Timing

TNI Bureau: Odisha government has decided to reopen all government and private schools across the State from April 17.

According to the Information & Public Relations department, students from class 1 to class 12 will have morning classes from April 17.

The classes will be held from 6:30 AM to 11 AM, said the Department.

The district collectors also have been directed to declare summer holidays or change timing in their respective districts after reviewing the weather conditions if there is a need.

Earlier, the State government had announced closure of the anganwadi centre and schools in view of the scorching heatwave conditions.