Gangster Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj

Prayagraj, TNI Bureau: In a staggering development, Gangster Atiq Ahmed, who had been accused in over 100 criminal cases, along with his brother Ashraf Ahmed, were fatally shot while being transported for a medical examination in Prayagraj. The incident occurred today near Dhoomanganj Police station. This comes just two days after Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad was killed in a police encounter in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The recent reports suggest that the shooting occurred while Atiq Ahmed, and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were being taken for a medical examination at MLN Medical College in Prayagraj. The incident is still under investigation, and news agency PTI stated that two to three individuals fired at them. More information is expected to be revealed about the incident.

The bodies of both the brothers have been sent to SRN hospital.

According to sources, three Shooters have been identified as Lovlesh Tiwari, Sunny and Arun Maurya. As per a senior police official, who informed PTI, that the three have surrendered voluntarily before police, after the commotion are now under custody. The shooters allegedly posed as individuals from Media and were standing in close proximity to both Atiq and his brother. Alongside, during the chaos a journalist from ANI and a policeman was also injured.

As per initial reports, around 36 bullets were fired, out of which 27 shells have been recovered from the spot so far. The police have also told that the motorcycle used by the shooters was also seized.

Meanwhile, a meeting of senior officials, including the Director-General of Police (DGP) and Additional Director-General (ADG), is currently being held at the residence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Furthermore, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has ordered a high-level probe into this shocking incident, and a three-member judicial commission will be formed to investigate the matter. 17 policemen in charge of security of Atiq and Ashraf, have been suspended.

The killing of Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf was captured live on television channels, just as they were preparing to address the media. The footage captured the sound of random gunshots, followed by the collapse of the two men on the ground.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Caution: Viewer discretion is advised due to the disturbing nature of the event.

In the meantime, hours after the incident occurred, Prayagraj has been put on high alert. PAC and RAF along with police forces are being deployed across the city to maintain law and order.

Video footage of the incident indicates that while Atiq Ahmed and his brother were speaking to journalists, a person shot Atiq Ahmed in the head. Soon after, his brother was also killed in the gunfire.

The individuals who were apprehended by the police after shooting can be seen chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The two brothers passed away immediately.

Atiq Ahmed, who was previously a Member of Parliament for the Samajwadi Party, had been found guilty of abduction charges. Additionally, he was accused of involvement in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party MLA Raju Pal, as well as the recent killing of Umesh Pal, a lawyer representing the slain MLA’s case.