Sambalpur remains Tense; Curfew Imposed

TNI Bureau: Sambalpur sub-collector has imposed an indefinite curfew in Sambalpur City late on Friday night as tension prevailed in different parts of the city. The prohibitory order has been issued until further notice.

However, people can move out during the hours of 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM for procurement of any essential items. A helpline No.7655800760 is also has been issued to attend any emergency call.

“A state of Curfew under section 144 CrPc has been declared wherein no individual or group of people are to exit their houses so as to ensure peace and tranquility in the jurisdictional area of Town Police Station, Dhanupali PS, Khetrajpur PS, Ainthapali PS, Bareipali PS and Sadar PS of Sambalpur with immediate effect until further orders,” said an official release issued by the Sambalpur sub-collector.

“However, in emergency for procurement of any essential items, relaxations may be made during the hours of 8.00 AM to 10.00 AM and 3.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Further for any medical emergencies a helpline is hereby declared. Citizens may reach out the District Headquarters Hospital helpline No.7655800760,” it added.

Meanwhile, the State government extended suspension of Internet in Sambalpur for another 48 hours till 10 AM on April 17. Earlier, the internet services were suspended for 48 hours following a communal violence during Hanuman Jayanti rally on Wednesday.

Despite the deployment of 42 platoons of police forces in Sambalpur, a youth was killed by a group of miscreants from another community during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations, leading to tensions. Violence and arson were reported from various parts of Sambalpur late last night.