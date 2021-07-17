BSE Odisha issues Guidelines for Offline Matric Exams; Check Details

TNI Bureau: In view of the second wave of COVID-19, the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) has issued a set of guidelines to conduct the offline matriculation examinations.

While the evaluation of answer sheets will begin from August 10 to August 15, the State Government is hopeful to declare the results by August 22, informed the School and Mass Education Department Principal Secretary Satyabrata Sahu.

COVID-19 Guidelines for matriculation exam:

➡️ Use of masks will be mandatory for examines and examiners

➡️ Examination centres will be sanitised a day before begining of exam and after each sitting

➡️ Covid test of all engaged in exam duty will be conducted 48 hours prior to the start of the exam

➡️ Thermal scanning, adequate hand sanitisers for examines and examiners

➡️ Special squads at the district and block levels to supervise Covid-19 related protocols