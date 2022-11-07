SC upholds 10% EWS reservation for unreserved categories

TNI Bureau: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the 103rd Constitution Amendmend providing 10% quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) from unreserved categories.

The matter was heard by a five-judge bench of the Apex Court headed by the Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

While the CJI U U Lalit and Justice S Ravindra Bhat dissented with the verdict, Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela Trivedi and JB Pardiwala upheld the 103rd Constitution Amendment, saying that 10% reservation in jobs and education for EWS does not violate the basic structure of the Indian Constitution.

The beneficiaries can avail the quota for admission to Government, private, unaided institutions and Government jobs.

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 12, 2019, the Government of India amended the Constitution to provide 10% reservation to people from the general category that belong to the EWS.