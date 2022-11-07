Lunar Eclipse on Nov 8; Do’s & Don’ts during last Chandra Grahan of the year

TNI Bureau: The World will witness this year’s last Chandra Grahan (Lunar Eclipse) on November 8 (Tuesday) on the auspicious occasion of Kartika Purnima (Boita Bandana).

The eclipse will start at 2:38:14 pm and will conclude at 6:18:47 pm on November 8.

However, there will be no rituals at temples and homes from 5.54 AM onwards on November 8.

Lunar Eclipse takes place when the Earth comes between the sun and the moon and obstruct the sunlight reflected on the lunar surface.

DO’s:

🔹 Take food at least two hours before eclipse.

🔹 Take bath after lunar eclipse.

🔹 Clean house by sprinkling Gangajal all around.

🔹 Put dry blades of kusha grass or tulsi leaves in food containers and drinking water to guard them against contamination.

🔹 Make sure that the moonlight does not enter your house during eclipse.

🔹 To reduce the harmful effects of Chandra Grahan, recite Hanuman Chalisa and Vishnu Sahastranaam.

DON’Ts:

🔹 Do not look at moon during eclipse with the naked eye.

🔹 Pregnant women should not go out during that time.

🔹 Avoid sleeping or stepping out during Grahan.

🔹 Avoid cooking and eating during eclipse.