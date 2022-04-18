SC cancels Ashish Mishra’s bail; directs him to surrender in a week

Insight Bureau: The Supreme Court on April 18, Monday cancelled bail granted to Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident.

The top court further ordered him to surrender within a week.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N.V. Ramana, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli asked the Allahabad High Court to examine afresh whether Ashish Mishra should be granted bail or not.

The decision was revised after the family members of the victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order, which granted bail to Ashish Mishra on February 10.

Last year, eight people were killed including four farmers and one journalist, in the violence that erupted in the Lakhimpur Kheri when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to the area.

Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni, was arrested on October 9 last year in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.