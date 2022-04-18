Bangladeshis & Rohingyas disturb peace in Delhi?

Insight Bureau: The violence in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area has exposed the concern of the capital to the country and the world, for which no sincere effort was ever made. This is the issue of Bangladeshi-Rohingya Muslim refugees settled in Delhi.

It is alleged that this refugee community, which has no attachment to this soil, made the matter serious by pelting stones on the Hanuman Janmotsav procession. This attack took place at a time when flowers were also showered on the procession by the Muslims of this country.

Dozens of local residents of Jahangirpuri told a media that Bangladeshi-Rohingya Muslims have always been a problem for the people here. They see crime as a ‘mode of employment’. Stealing vehicles, selling them in scrap shops and committing other petty crimes is like a profession for them. In general, some people do junk work, while some repair vehicles.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Some people do labor work like carrying goods by handcart and driving e-rickshaw at shops in the surrounding areas. The women go to work in the houses in the surrounding area, while their children work as scavengers from the garbage.

It is alleged that whenever they get an opportunity, they give priority to earning money through crime. This includes thefts in homes, missing parts of vehicles parked in deserted places and taking away valuables from cars. Sometimes they also commit big crimes like murder and robbery.

Often they change their address after committing a major crime. Due to lack of proper identification system, they are often out of the grip of the police and remain a challenge to the security system of the capital.