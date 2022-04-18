Use of Loudspeakers At Religious Sites in Maharashtra only with ‘Due Permission’

Insight Bureau: Amid the ongoing debate taking place over the ban of loudspeaker in the state, Maharashtra Home Minister, Dilip Walse Patil informed that the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state will be allowed only with due permission.

According to sources, Dilip is slated to conduct a meeting with the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) to instruct him on directing all the police commissioners and officers regarding the same.

Use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state to be allowed only with due permission: Maharashtra Home Department State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with the DGP today to instruct him to direct all police commissioners & officers on this. — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2022

The last date to seek permission is May 3 and loudspeakers will be confiscated from all those religious bodies that do not have permission. In case anyone plays loudspeakers beyond the allowed decibel level, a formal inquiry will be conducted and anyone violating the regulations will face stern legal actions.

Maharashtra Home Ministry, DW Patil stated that the court had ordered that from 10 pm till 6 am loudspeakers should not be played but mosques or temples that have taken permission will be allowed to put on loudspeakers.

The issue was created after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray warned about restricting the usage of loudspeakers in mosques. He further gave an ultimatum till May 3 for removing loudspeakers from mosques and threatening to play ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ with speakers.