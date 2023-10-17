Cash For Query Row: Mahua Moitra vs Nishikant Dubey

TNI Bureau: In a latest development in the cash for query row involving Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, the former has sent sent a legal notice to the latter.

Trinamool MP also has sent the legal notice to advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai and a few media organisations for allegedly defaming her by accusing her of accepting bribes to ask questions in Parliament.

She sent the notice by calling the allegations leveled against her as ‘false, misconceived and designed to curry political mileage and extract personal vendetta and do not have an iota of truth to the same.’

It is to be noed here that the saffron MP wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday alleging the TMC MP of taking bribes for raising questions in Parliament to “protect the interest of a business group.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The parliamentarian alao claimed that advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai had “shared irrefutable evidence of bribes exchanged” between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani.

Besides, he urged the Speaker to set up a committee to probe the allegations against the TMC MP and sought her suspension from the House till the submission of the reports by the panel.

The BJP MP also wrote to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, urging him to investigate the IP addresses of Moitra’s log-in credentials for the House.

On the other hand, TMC party has maintained silence over the issue even as the BJP leaders have sought to amplify Dubey’s allegations.