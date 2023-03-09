Satish Kaushik dies of Heart Attack at 66

TNI Bureau: Bollywood actor, director, producer, comedian, and screenwriter Satish Kaushik died due to a heart attack on Wednesday. He was 66.

Satish Kaushik’s friend and colleague Anupam Kher confirmed the news of his death after suffering a heart attack in the NCR.

“I know “death is the ultimate truth of this world!” But I never thought in my dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend #SatishKaushik while alive. Such a sudden full stop on a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH! Om Shanti!,” he wrote while paying tributes to Satish.

According to the family, Satish’s body is at the Fortis hospital, Gurugram, and will be brought to Mumbai after postmortem.

Kaushik suffered a heart attack in a car while he was visiting someone in Gurugram.

Satish started his acting career in theatre after completing his studies at the National School of Drama and Film and Television Institute of India.

Mr India, Deewana Mastana, Brick Lane, Saajan Chale Sasural and many others. He has directed films such as Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Prem, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Tere Naam are some of his best movies.

There’s no doubt that Satish has made everyone happy and lough through his acting skills in over 100 films.

The actor married to Shashi Kaushik in the year 1985. However, he was shocked when his son Shanu died when he was only 2 years old. After this, Satish became a father for the second time in 2012 at the age of 56. His daughter Vanshika was born through surrogacy.

This apart, Neena Gupta, in her book ‘Sach Kahoon To,’ revealed that before marrying Shashi, Satish had proposed her for marriage. Nina was pregnant at that time. He told Nina that ‘don’t take tension’. If the child’s skin turns dark, then say that he is mine and we will get married. Both Neena and Satish were very good friends and the actor always wanted to support Neena and let her not feel loney.