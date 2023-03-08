Puri Market Complex Fire: Tourists Rescued

TNI Bureau: A major fire broke out at the Laxmi Market Complex near Marichikot Chhak in Puri, triggering panic among the residents.

6 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire.

While all tourists have been rescued from a guest house in the complex, 3 firemen were injured during firefighting. They felt suffocated and were admitted to the hospital. At least 110 tourists from Nashik were staying at the Samrat Hotel. They are safe now.

Efforts are on to extinguish the fire completely, which is still not under control.