Fire Continues to rage at Laxmi Market Complex in Puri

TNI Bureau: The major fire that broke out at the Laxmi Market Complex in Marichikot Chhak of Puri City last night continues to rage the market complex even after more than 14 hours of fire-fighting operations.

The blaze, reason of which is yet to be known, occurred at a cloth shop situated on the first floor of the Market Complex at around 8 pm yesterday and spread to other shops.

Soon, three fire brigades rushed to the spot to rescue the standerd people and douse the fire.

The fire fighters reportedly rescued more than 100 tourists from spot.

In the process of rescue operation, at least three fire service personnel were injured. They were admitted to the nearby hospital for treatment.

The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, it is speculated that an electrical short-circuit might have caused the mishap.

Fire services DG Santosh Upadhyay says, “Over 12 fire services vehicles have been engaged. 90 trained fire fighters have been pressed into service. We are facing issue due to lack of exit & approach roads. Efforts on to douse the flame at the earliest.”