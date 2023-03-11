Satish Kaushik Death: Police recovers ‘suspicious medicines’ from Farmhouse

TNI Bureau: A crime team of Delhi’s South-West district police reportedly recovered ‘suspicious medicines’ from the farmhouse where veteran actor Satish Kaushik stayed before his death.

According to reports, an industrialist, who is a wanted in some case, had organized a party in the farmhouse.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Currently, the police are going through the list of the guests to find out who were present in the farmhouse and get some clue in the case.

It is to be noted here that the 66-year-old veteran actor died allegedly following a heart attack on Wednesday. However, the police are waiting for a detailed post-mortem report of the actor.

Satish Kaushik attended the Holi bash organised by Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar in Mumbai on March 7.