TNI Bureau: As many as 59 cases of H3N2, a subtype of viruses that causes influenza, have been detected in Odisha, informed Sanghamitra Pati, the director of Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Bhubaneswar.

According to Pati, a total of 225 samples were collected for test in January and February this year. However, reports of 59 samples turned out to be positive, she said.