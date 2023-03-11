Know more about Odisha Apartment Ownership Bill & its Benefits

TNI Bureau: The Odisha cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, reportedly approved the proposal for Odisha Apartment Ownership Bill 2023 with the aim to get rid of certain deficiencies in the existing law.

A official press release issued by the State government as said that the Odisha Apartment Ownership Act,1982 was enacted with a view to making provisions for ownership of an individual apartment which came into force on 01.05.1984 and the Rules framed called “Odisha Apartment Ownership Rules, 1992”.

“In course of administration of the provisions of the Act and Rules made thereunder; it has been experienced that it suffers from some operational deficiencies relating to appropriate definitions, jurisdiction and powers of the Competent Authority, inadequate safeguard of the interest of apartment owners,” it added.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

After the enactment of the Real Estate (Regulation & Development) Act, 2016, it has become expedient to bring forth Amendment to the Odisha Apartment Ownership Act, 1982. Hence, the new legislation was proposed instead of going for an exhaustive amendment in the existing Act, the release stated.

Here are some benefits of the Odisha Apartment Ownership Bill: