Sasmit Patra appointed as Leader of BJD in Rajya Sabha

Insight Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik today appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra as party’s leader in the Upper House of the Parliament.

“I am deeply thankful & grateful to my leader, Hon’ble President, BJD & Hon’ble CM Shri. Naveen Patnaik for appointing me as Leader of BJD Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha. I pledge to working hard alongwith all my Party colleagues in RS as a Team & keep raising voice of Odisha,” tweeted Sasmit.

The party President also appointed MP Sulata Deo as Chief Whip of BJD in Rajya Sabha.

Biju Janata Dal Organisational Secretary Pranab Prakash Das informed this in a press note.