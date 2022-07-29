Evening News Insight – July 29, 2022
🔹1136 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1296293.
🔹Out of 158 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 132 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1325.
🔹Odisha Government has made SCBMCH Cuttack the nodal centre for management of Monkeypox.
🔹Odisha Chief Minister and President of Biju Janata Dal Naveen Patnaik today appointed Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Sasmit Patra as Leader of Biju Janata Dal Party in Rajya Sabha and MP Sulata Deo as Chief Whip of Biju Janata Dal Party in Rajya Sabha.
🔹Elephant found with pellet injuries in Barsigaon forest of Narasinghapur Forest Range under Athagarh Division in Cuttack district dies during treatment.
🔹On International Tiger Day, Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri beach with message Save Tiger.
🔹‘Rashtrapatni’ remark row: Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu over “Rashtrapatni” remark.
🔹Jorhat-Kolkata IndiGo flight skids off runway while taking off in Assam, all passengers safe.
🔹Financial assistance to orphaned children of Ex-Servicemen (ESM) revised from Rs 1000 per month to Rs 3000 per month under Orphan Grant Scheme of Raksha Mantri Ex-Servicemen Welfare Fund.
🔹India Government aims to operationalise 100 airports by 2024.
🔹13 Pakistani Nationals who were in India for the Chess Olympiad in Chennai, left after Pakistan pulled out of Chess Olympiad 2022 saying the Torch Relay passed through J&K.
🔹KL Rahul ruled out of the T20I series against West Indies after testing positive for COVID-19; Sanju Samson to replace him.
🔹Commonwealth Games: India’s shuttlers Ashwini Ponnappa and B Sumeeth Reddy seal the game 21-9, 21-12 against Pakistan’s Muhammad Bhatti and Ghazala Siddique. Indian swimmer Srihari Nataraj qualifies for semis.
🔹Commonwealth Games: Australia beat India’s women’s team by 3 wickets in their first group stage match.
🔹5 dead, 25 hurt in Russian missile strike on central Ukrainian city.
🔹Manisha Ropeta becomes Pakistan’s first Hindu woman DSP.
