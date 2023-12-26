TNI Morning News Headlines – December 26, 2023

➡️One more Covid positive case detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 3.
➡️Distribution of invitation card begins ahead of inauguration of Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project.
➡️Malkangiri Airport to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in January.
➡️Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi writes to CM Naveen Patnaik over ‘wastage of her time by anti-socials after she was opposed ahead of her meeting in Buddheswari Colony.
➡️BJD holds cycle rally, blood donation camp to mark 27th foundation day today.
➡️India reports 628 new Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hours. JN.1 variant cases highest in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra.
➡️Indigenously-built guided missile destroyer INS Imphal to be commissioned on today.
Related Posts
➡️Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam.
➡️ISRO to launch its first polarimetry mission XPoSat likely on January 1, 2024, India’s third space based observatory after Aditya L1 and AstroSat.
➡️Plane grounded in France over human trafficking lands in Mumbai.
➡️Sensex climbs 87.6 points to 71,194.56 in early trade; Nifty up 40.25 points to 21,389.65.
➡️Rupee turns flat at 83.16 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Drone attack on MV Chem Pluto: Indian Navy deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea.
Comments are closed.