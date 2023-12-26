TNI Morning News Headlines – December 26, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
ISRO to launch its first polarimetry mission XPoSat likely on January 1, 2024. It will be India's third space based observatory after Aditya L1 and AstroSat.
➡️One more Covid positive case detected in Odisha in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 3.
➡️Distribution of invitation card begins ahead of inauguration of Puri Srimandir Parikrama Project.
➡️Malkangiri Airport to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in January.
➡️Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi writes to CM Naveen Patnaik over ‘wastage of her time by anti-socials after she was opposed ahead of her meeting in Buddheswari Colony.
➡️BJD holds cycle rally, blood donation camp to mark 27th foundation day today.
➡️India reports 628 new Covid cases, 1 death in 24 hours. JN.1 variant cases highest in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra.
➡️Indigenously-built guided missile destroyer INS Imphal to be commissioned on today.
➡️Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ celebration programme at Bharat Mandapam.
➡️Plane grounded in France over human trafficking lands in Mumbai.
➡️Sensex climbs 87.6 points to 71,194.56 in early trade; Nifty up 40.25 points to 21,389.65.
➡️Rupee turns flat at 83.16 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Drone attack on MV Chem Pluto: Indian Navy deploys 3 warships in Arabian Sea.
