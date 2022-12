TNI Bureau: After 5 days of tensions, suspense and apprehensions, minor boy Amrit has been rescued by the Nayagarh Police from a closed house in Odagaon area.

Amrit was rescued from his village Kural. He was taken for medical examinations.

It’s not immediately known how the 12-year-old Amrit had gone missing and how he was found in that house, just near his home. Whether he was really abducted, who abducted him and what was the motive? All these questions remain unanswered.