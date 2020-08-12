Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with Lung Cancer; to fly to US for Treatment

TNI Bureau: Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, reports National Media and leading Film Journalists.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutt, was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai’s Lilavati after he complained about breathlessness. He had tested negative for Covid-19.

The actor will leave for the US for the immediate and rigorous treatment.

Sanjay Dutt took to social media on Tuesday to urge well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.