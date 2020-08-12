Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with Lung Cancer; to fly to US for Treatment

By Sagarika Satapathy
112

TNI Bureau:  Bollywood Actor Sanjay Dutt has been diagnosed with stage 3 lung cancer, reports National Media and leading Film Journalists.

Earlier on Tuesday, Dutt, was admitted to the hospital in Mumbai’s Lilavati after he complained about breathlessness. He had tested negative for Covid-19.

The actor will leave for the US for the immediate and rigorous treatment.

Related Posts

Riots in Bengaluru over Facebook Post; 2 Died

Odisha records 1785 Covid-19 Recoveries Today; 404 from…

Sanjay Dutt took to social media on Tuesday to urge well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate.

Sagarika Satapathy 308 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

error: Content is protected !!