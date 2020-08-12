Riots in Bengaluru over Facebook Post; 2 Died

TNI Bureau: Riots broke out in Pulakeshinagar area in Bengaluru late last night over an offensive Facebook post targeted at the minority community.

Over one thousand protesters vandalised the house of Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy, as the post was reportedly uploaded by his relative Naveen. The MLA and his family escaped unhurt.

The mob also vandalised the KG Halli & DJ Halli police stations and set afire vehicles. The police had to lob tear gas shells and then open fire.

At least two people died in the firing while another injured has been shifted to the hospital. Around 60 policemen including an ACP were injured in the violence. Several journalists covering the incident, were also injured.

110 people have been arrested in connection with the riots so far. Restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in Bengaluru & curfew has been imposed in DJ Halli & KG Halli police station limits of the city.

Meanwhile, Naveen has been arrested by the police, but claimed that his account was hacked and that he did not post anything.