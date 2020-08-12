Covid-19 Positive Cases in Odisha top 50000 Mark; Death Toll 305

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported nine deaths and single-day spike of 1876 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 50672 including 15509 active cases and 34805 recovered ones. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State crossed 50,000 marks while deah toll crossed 300 marks.

👉 The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has slightly increased to 5.85% on August 12 as compared to 5.82% on August 11. Odisha has tested highest number of 32053 samples for COVID-19 on August 11.

👉 Of the 1876 new cases, 1182 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 694 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 260 new Covid-19 cases and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours. While Khurda crossed Ganjam with 297 Covid-19 positive cases today.

👉 9 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 4 from Ganjam, 2 from Rayagada and 1 each from Khordha, Anugul and Balesore.With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 305. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 144 in Ganjam District,42 in Khordha and 14 in Rayagada.

👉The deceased have been identified as Female 48, Male 57, Female 74, Male 57 (All Ganjam), Male 65, Male 65 (Both Rayagada), Male 58 (Khordha), Female 44 (Angul), Male 38 (Balasore).

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Sundargarh (119), Cuttack (109) and Nayagarh (105).

➡️ New Cases: Khurda (297), Ganjam (260), Sundargarh (119), Cuttack (109), Nayagarh (105), Rayagada (98), Balasore (81), Puri (80), Koraput (77), Gajapati (71), Mayurbhanj (70), Kendrapada (58), Jajpur (53), Bhadrak (50), Kalahandi (41), Dhenkanal (36), Sambalpur (36), Balangir (31), Kandhamal (30), Nabarangpur (30), Jagatsinghpur (26), Malkangiri (24), Sonepur (22), Keonjhar (21), Bargarh (15), Angul(15), Boudh (10), Jharsuguda (6), Nuapada (3) and Deogarh (2).

➡️ New Deaths – 9 (Ganjam 4, Rayagada 2, 1 each from Khordha, Anugul and Balesore)

➡️ New Recoveries – 1785

➡️ Samples Tested on August 11: 32053