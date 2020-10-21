Sanjay Dutt announces recovery from Cancer

TNI Bureau: Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, on the occasion of his twins Shahraan and Iqra’s 10th birthday, has announced his recovery from Cancer.

The actor took to social media and announced that he has recovered from a recent health scare.

Sanjay Dutt was first hospitalised in August this year after complaining of breathing issues and reportedly having battled lung cancer.

He penned an emotional note captioned it, “My heart is filled with gratitude as I share this news with all of you today. Thank you.”

