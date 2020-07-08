Ganjam Administration shuts down MKCG Hospital OPD

TNI Bureau: The Ganjam District Administration has ordered closure of OPD at the MKCG Medical College and Hospital, Berhampur to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

Only referral and emergency cases are to be admitted in the hospital. The campus main gate will be guarded by the police personnel. Only emergency patients and staff to be allowed to enter the campus.

Only the main entrance of the MKCG Medical College and Hospital will be open. All other gates will remain closed with proper barricading. Only one attendant will be allowed to accompany the patients.

Ganjam has become the hotbed of Covid-19 explosion in Odisha. It leads the chart in terms of Corona positive cases as well as deaths.

The closure of MKCG OPD may impact thousands of patients in South Odisha, as they used to depend on it for treatment.