Sachin Tendulkar becomes 6th Indian to enter ICC Hall of Fame

TNI Bureau: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar became the 6th Indian cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

South Africa batting icon Allan Donal and Australian woman Cricketer Cathryn Fitzpatrick were also inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.

Rahul Dravid was the previous Indian to be inducted on the list in 2018.

The 46 year old former right hand batsman is the only batsman to have 100 International hundreds under his belt.

Indians @ ICC Hall of Fame:

1. Bishan Singh Bedi (2009)

2. Sunil Gavaskar (2009)

3. Kapil Dev (2009)

4. Anil Kumble (2015)

5. Rahul Dravid (2018)

6. Sachin Tendulkar (2019)

