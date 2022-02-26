Kotia rejects Political Parties of Odisha

Insight Bureau: In a shocking development, people of Kotia have rejected all political parties of Odisha by rooting for the Independent candidate. Independent Candidate Tikai Gemel has prevailed upon the all party candidate Mamata Jani, who was fielded by BJD, BJP and Congress.

All efforts to field a consensus candidate in Kotia had gone in vain when Tikai Gemel stood firm on contesting the polls from Zilla Parishad (ZP) zone-I seat in Pottangi block that comprises of villages of Kotia Panchayat.

The political parties not only failed to show rare unity to give a clear message to Andhra Pradesh but also could not gain the trust of the common people. Kotia had recorded 76.3% voter turnout.