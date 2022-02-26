Kotia rejects Political Parties of Odisha

All efforts to field a consensus candidate in Kotia had gone in vain when Tikai Gemel stood firm on contesting the polls.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Kotia rejects Political Parties of Odisha
170
BJD Ad Set 1

Insight Bureau:  In a shocking development, people of Kotia have rejected all political parties of Odisha by rooting for the Independent candidate. Independent Candidate Tikai Gemel has prevailed upon the all party candidate Mamata Jani, who was fielded by BJD, BJP and Congress.

Related Posts

Russian Troops launch “final assault” on Kyiv

Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022 – BJD ahead of BJP &…

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

All efforts to field a consensus candidate in Kotia had gone in vain when Tikai Gemel stood firm on contesting the polls from Zilla Parishad (ZP) zone-I seat in Pottangi block that comprises of villages of Kotia Panchayat.

The political parties not only failed to show rare unity to give a clear message to Andhra Pradesh but also could not gain the trust of the common people. Kotia had recorded 76.3% voter turnout.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.