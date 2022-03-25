Tensions outside BJB College Strong Room; Several Injured

Insight Bureau: Several people, including policemen and staff were injured as tension prevailed outside the BJB College Strong Room over the movement of a suspected youth.

The locals gathered near the Strong Room allegedly EVM tampering and attacked the EVM Strong Room staffs . The cops who tried to save them, sustained injuries too. The police had to resort to mild lathicharge to control the mob.

Later, the situation was brought into control and the senior cops have assured that all EVMs are safe. The Khordha District Collector has dismissed the allegations of EVM tampering.

The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The police conducted flag march in the area. More police deployment has been made to prevent further escalation of the tension.