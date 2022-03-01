Russia-Ukraine War: Key Developments (March 1, 2022)

Insight Bureau: As the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine remained inconclusive with Russian Troops with massive military strength approaching Kyiv, situation in war-torn Ukraine is going from bad to worse.

Sanctions on Russia continue unabated. Ukraine is receiving huge arms and ammunition from the West. But, that does not seem to be enough to defeat mighty Russia.

Key Developments:

🔸 Peace Talks between Russia & Ukraine remains inconclusive. Russia steps up offensive against Ukrainian cities.

🔸 The special, rare emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) convened first time in 40 years, called on Russia to stop war and aggression and ensure peace.

🔸 Satellite images show Russian Military Convoy north of Kyiv, stretching 64 kms (40 miles). Russia determined to take Kyiv.

🔸 Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signs official application for EU membership.

🔸 US & NATO rule out setting up “No Fly Zone’ in Ukraine.

🔸 USA expelled 12 Russian Diplomats, accusing them of being “Intelligence Operatives”. They were part of Russia’s UN Mission.

🔸 UK bans Russian Vessels from its Seaports.

🔸 Canada imposes ban on Russian Oil Imports.

🔸 World Rugby Association bans both Belarus and Russia from International Rugby.

🔸 Japan imposes sanctions on Vladimir Putin, Foreign and Defense Ministers of Russia as well as Russian Central Bank.

🔸 Monaco, a tax haven for Super Rich, to impose sanctions and asset freezes on Russia and selected individuals.

🔸 Ukraine claims Russia used a vacuum bomb in their country.

🔸 Finland is sending 1500 anti-tank weapons and 2500 assault rifles

🔸 Western Media Reports quoting Ukrainian Sources: Ukrainian Troops on Snake Island who told Russian warship to ‘go f*** yourself’ are alive and were taken as prisoners.

🔸 FIFA and UEFA ban all Russian football clubs and national teams from all competitions. Russia expelled from 2022 World Cup.

🔸 More than 500,000 people have fled Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion. 250,000 more are waiting at the border crossing points: UN Agency.