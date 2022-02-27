BJD heading towards Landslide Victory in Rural Polls in Odisha

As per the SEC, counting for the 315 Zilla Parishad (ZP) zones concluded on Saturday while counting for 305 ZP zones was underway on Sunday.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Insight Bureau:  The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is heading towards a landslide victory in the Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022.

As per the latest election result trends, BJD is winning/leading in 554 Zilla Parishad seats out of 620 seats.

Opposition BJP is way behind with 30 seats followed by the Congress (29). Others are winning/leading in 7 seats on the second day of counting of votes. The BJD had won 476 seats in 2017.

When it comes to declared results, BJD has won 281 zones followed by BJP (15), Congress (14) and Others (4).

