Odisha-Mo Parivar collects 10,063 blood units on Biju Death Anniversary

Insight Bureau: Odisha-Mo Parivar through its flagship program Jiban Bindu, paid a tribute to the Legendary Leader Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary on April 17, 2022 by organizing statewide Blood Donation Camps.

The Blood Donation Camps were put up in several districts of the State. In some areas, phase wise blood donation camps, i.e., day and night camps were conducted. Huge masses came down to donate blood & a record 10,063 units of blood was collected in a single day. The camps depicted the immeasurable love & respect of the public for their Iron Man of Odisha.

Odisha-Mo Parivar, on the same day also crossed the mark of 2,00,000 units of blood in just 20 months.

As per reports, Ganjam collected 2202 units, the highest among all the districts, followed by Cuttack and Balasore with 959 & 933 respectively.

Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik tweeted a congratulatory note to Odisha-Mo Parivar, Jeevan Bindu Coordinators on the achievement.

