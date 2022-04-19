Odisha-Mo Parivar collects 10,063 blood units on Biju Death Anniversary
The camps showed people’s love and respect for the Iron Man of Odisha. At some areas, phase wise blood donation camps were conducted I.e., day and night camps. People came in huge numbers to donate blood and a record number of 10,063 units of blood was collected in a single day .
Insight Bureau: Odisha-Mo Parivar through its flagship program Jiban Bindu, paid a tribute to the Legendary Leader Biju Patnaik on his death anniversary on April 17, 2022 by organizing statewide Blood Donation Camps.
The Blood Donation Camps were put up in several districts of the State. In some areas, phase wise blood donation camps, i.e., day and night camps were conducted. Huge masses came down to donate blood & a record 10,063 units of blood was collected in a single day. The camps depicted the immeasurable love & respect of the public for their Iron Man of Odisha.
Odisha-Mo Parivar, on the same day also crossed the mark of 2,00,000 units of blood in just 20 months.
As per reports, Ganjam collected 2202 units, the highest among all the districts, followed by Cuttack and Balasore with 959 & 933 respectively.
Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik tweeted a congratulatory note to Odisha-Mo Parivar, Jeevan Bindu Coordinators on the achievement.
ଲୋକଙ୍କ ବହୁମୂଲ୍ୟ ଜୀବନ ସୁରକ୍ଷା ପାଇଁ @MoParivarOdisha @jibanbindu କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକ୍ରମକୁ ସଫଳ କରୁଥିବା ସମସ୍ତ ସ୍ୱେଚ୍ଛାକୃତ ରକ୍ତଦାତା ଓ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟକର୍ତ୍ତାଙ୍କୁ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଜଣାଉଛି। ମାତ୍ର ୨୦ମାସରେ ୨ଲକ୍ଷ ୟୁନିଟ୍ ରକ୍ତ ସଂଗ୍ରହ କରି ଆପଣମାନେ ସେବାର ଅନନ୍ୟ ଉଦାହରଣ ସୃଷ୍ଟି କରିଛନ୍ତି। ଆପଣମାନଙ୍କ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ପ୍ରଶଂସନୀୟ। pic.twitter.com/4k3qJ0JJuj
— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) April 17, 2022
