Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Key Developments (March 10, 2022)

Insight Bureau: Russia Ukraine conflict is getting worse day by day with disturbing incidents taking place lately. Recently a Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in Ukraine has raised more concerns.

Here are the latest developments on Russia Ukraine Conflict:

➡️At least 17 people were injured and many others injured after a Russian attack severely damaged a children’s hospital and maternity ward in Ukraine’s Mariupol, report said.

➡️The US House of Representatives has approved a spending bill that would rush $13.6 billion in aid to Ukraine.

➡️Ukraine has claimed to have destroyed 4 Russian Su-25 aircrafts, 2 helicopters and 2 cruise missiles in Kyiv and the Joint Force Operation regions.

➡️Russian aircraft reportedly bombed Okhtyrka and the village of Bytytsya in Sumy Oblast, wiping out residential neighborhoods and infrastructure.

➡️The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, has condemned the Russian attack on a Ukrainian hospital in Mariupol.

➡️Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has arrived in Antalya, Turkey for the first round of talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

➡️US warns of possible Russian chemical attack in Ukraine.

➡️Zelenskyy hurls genocide charge at Russia after airstrike on hospital.

➡️Around 48,000 Ukrainians evacuated through humanitarian corridors so far, a data said.

➡️US rejected the offer of transferring fighter jets from Poland to Ukraine to battle Russian forces.

➡️516 civilians killed so far in Ukraine, including 37 children, as reported by UN.