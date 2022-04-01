Russia seeks India’s mediation to resolve Ukraine Crisis

Insight Bureau: The consequences of war between Russia & Ukraine has unsettled the whole world. Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov who is on his two-days visit to India this week met External Minister S.Jaishankar to sought India’s Mediation between the two raged nations.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised India’s independent foreign policy. He also gave a positive response on India’s mediation in Ukraine crisis. He added that Russia is committed to cooperation with India cooperation in the defence sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky last month. He opted an option for conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy enhance the ongoing peace talks.

Ukrainian Prime Minister also mentioned that India is one of the largest consumers of Ukrainian agricultural products and if this war continues, it’ll be difficult for them to seed new harvests. So, even in terms of global and Indian food security, it’s in the best interest to stop this war.

However, India now has to mediate in a diplomatic manner & ensure that the talks don’t derail.