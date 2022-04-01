NTA Extends JEE Main 2022 Application Date; Check Details

Insight Bureau: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date to apply for JEE (Main) 2022 April Session to April 5, 2022.

The registration date was extended due to the challenges faced by the students while filling the online application for the above stated examination.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Students can register for the same through the official website of jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2022 examination for April session will be conducted April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1, 4, 2022.