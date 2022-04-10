Russia plans big offensive in Ukraine

Insight Bureau: On Saturday, the 9th of April, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Boris & Zelenskyy were seen walking together on the streets of Kyiv and even met many civilians and interacted with them. The UK assures more financial and military support to Ukraine.

#WATCH : UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv Saturday. #TNI #Insight pic.twitter.com/ucLDQpObFZ — The News Insight (@TNITweet) April 10, 2022

As per the Ukraine defense intelligence, Russian troops are reorganizing in the East of Ukraine. They are reportedly planning to enter Kharkiv in the first place and then conquer Mariupol before going aggressive to capture Kyiv.

Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed a new Army General, Alexander Dvornikov, commander of Russia’s Southern Military district, to lead the war in Ukraine after the failure of Moscow’s military to capture Kyiv.

There are speculations that General Dvornikov has a goal of representing Putin with some progress in the war ahead of “Victory Day” on May 9. Amidst all of this, the Biden administration will work with allies to transfer Soviet-made tanks to bolster Ukrainian defenses in the country’s eastern Donbas region.