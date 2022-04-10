Scuffle breaks out at JNU; Many Students Injured

Insight Bureau: A scuffle broke out near the Kaveri Hostel at the JNU, Delhi, which left many students from ABVP and Left injured. Some students were seen bleeding profusely.

While Left students have alleged that it was ABVP, which started the violence and assault over serving non-veg food to students on Ram Navami day. According to them, ABVP students tried to stop other from eating non-veg food.

The ABVP has rejected the allegations and accused the Left leaning students of trying to stall Ram Navami Puja inside the campus, leading to clashes.

Students from both groups are protesting at JNU while police have brought the situation under control.