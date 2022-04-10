Morning News Insight – April 10, 2022

🔸Odisha reports 8 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 152.

🔸Devotees throng to Ram Temples across the country to pay obeisance to Lord Ram on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami.

🔸A large number of devotees arrive at Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami.

🔸India reports 1054 new Covid-19 cases, 1258 recoveries, and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours. Active cases stand at 11,132.

🔸Centre warns 5 States – Maharashtra, Kerala, Delhi, Mizoram, Haryana to remain alert and vigilant in view of resurgence of Covid cases.

🔸UGC India’s official Twitter restored after it was hacked earlier today. Earlier yesterday, the Meteorological Department’s Twitter Handle was hacked and later restored.

🔸Raj Thackeray’s MNS has announced to put a loudspeaker outside Shiv Sena Party HQ ‘Shiv Sena Bhawan’ in Mumbai and play Hanuman Chalisa on it on the occasion of Ram Navami.

🔸 After ousting Imran Khan through a no-confidence vote late last night, Pakistan National Assembly to elect new Prime Minister on Monday. Shehbaz Sharif is all set to get the nod.

🔸UK PM Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Kyiv; expresses solidarity and offers military & financial aid.

🔸Russia continues to attack key Ukrainian cities including Kharkiv.

🔸Chennai Super Kings & Mumbai Indians lose again – their 4th straight loss without a win in IPL 2022.