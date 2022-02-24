Russia invades Ukraine; Putin warns West

Insight Bureau: It’s Official! Russia has begun military operations in Eastern Ukraine as President Vladmir Putin announced “demilitarization” and ‘de-Nazification’ of Ukraine.

Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, Kramatorsk, Mariupol and other cities of Ukraine have been under attack as massive blasts can be heard there. Explosions can be heard near Kyiv Airport, as Russian Military seeks control.

“We don’t want to occupy Ukraine, but will demilitarize that country,” said Putin while asking the Ukranian Troops to lay down their arms and go home.

“The foreign powers that intervene in Ukraine conflict will witness consequences they have not seen before,” warns Vladimir Putin.

Ukrainian official says Russian troops are crossing the border towards Kharkiv. “Both ballistic and cruise missiles strikes have targeted sites in Kyiv,’ they confirmed.

“Ukraine will defend itself and will win. Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now,” said Ukraine Foreign Minister in a statement.

“Russia alone is responsible for the death & destruction this attack will bring. The US & its allies will respond in a united & decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable, said US President Joe Biden.

India has called for peace and restraint while stressing on the need for diplomatic initiatives to end the conflict.

Meanwhile, the Oil price hits $100 and gold price surged soon after Russia announced military operations in Ukraine. All major stock markets across the world, including BSE Sensex have tumbled. BSE Sensex is down by over 1500 points, Nifty by 450 points.