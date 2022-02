Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022 enter 5th & Final Phase

Insight Bureau: Voting in the fifth and final phase of the Panchayat elections in Odisha is underway on Thursday.

Polling is being held in 13,514 polling booths in 975 Gram Panchayats of 48 blocks in 25 districts. 131 Zilla Parishad Zones are going to polls in the final phase today.

Over 41 lakh people will decide the fate of 520 candidates who are in the fray for 131 Zilla Parishad seats.

Here are the Zilla Parishad Zones going to Polls Today:

5th Phase- 24.02.2022

Number of Districts – 25

Number of Blocks – 48

Number of Z.P Zones – 131

Number of G.Ps – 975

Number of Booths -13514

Number of Voters – 4188382

➡️Balasore

👉 Remuna ( 4 ZP Seats, 32 GPs)

👉 Balasore ( 5 ZP Seats, 37 GPs)

➡️Balangir

👉Saintala (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

👉Titilagarh ( 3 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

➡️Bargarh

👉Bargarh ( 4 ZP Seats, 27 GPs)

➡️Bhadrak

👉Dhamnagar (4 ZP Seats,31 GPs)

➡️Cuttack

👉Niali (4 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉Banki (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

➡️Gajapati

👉Paralakhemundi ( 2 ZP Seats, 21 GPs)

➡️ Ganjam

👉Beguniapada (3 ZP Seats, 23 GPs)

👉Aska (4 ZP Seats, 27 GPs)

👉Bhanjanagar (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

➡️Jagatsinghpur

👉Naugaon (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉Erasama ( 4 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

➡️Jajpur

👉Bari (4 ZP Seats, 29 GPs)

👉Rasulpur (4 ZP Seats, 28 GPs)

➡️ Kalahandi

👉 Th Rampur (2 ZP Seats, 24 GPs)

👉 Kalampur (2 ZP Seats, 11 GPs)

👉 Kesinga (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

➡️ Kandhamal

👉 Daringbadi (2 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

👉 Raikia (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

➡️Kendrapara

👉 Mahakalapada (5 ZP Seats, 31 GPs)

➡️ Keonjhar

👉 Keonjhar (3 ZP Seats, 25 GPs)

👉 Saharpada (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

➡️ Khurda

👉 Balianta (3 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉 Jatni (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)

➡️ Koraput

👉 Boipariguda (2 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

👉 Lamtaput (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)

➡️ Malkanagiri

👉 Chitrakonda (2 ZP Seats, 18 GPs)

➡️ Mayurbhanj

👉 Kusumi (2 ZP Seats, 14 GPs)

👉 Bisoi (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs)

👉 Bijatala (2 ZP Seats, 12 GPs)

👉 Thakurmund (2 ZP Seats, 18 GPs)

👉 Karanjia (2 ZP Seats, 10 GPs)

➡️ Nabarangpur

👉 Raighar (4 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

👉 Umerkote (3 ZP Seats, 26 GPs)

➡️ Nayagarh

👉 Khandapada (3 ZP Seats, 22 GPs)

👉 Bhapur (3 ZP Seats, 20 GPs)

➡️Nuapada

👉 Boden (1 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)

➡️ Puri

👉 Kakatpur (3 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉 Astaranga (2 ZP Seats, 15 GPs)

➡️ Rayagada

👉 Padmapur (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs)

👉 Gudari (1 ZP Seats, 9 GPs)

➡️ Sambalpur

👉 Kuchinda (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

➡️ Subarnapur

👉 Ullunda (2 ZP Seats, 17 GPs)

➡️ Sundargarh

👉 Sadar,SNG (2 ZP Seats, 16 GPs)

👉 Tangarpalli (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs)

👉 Gurundia (2 ZP Seats, 13 GPs)