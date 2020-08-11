Russia develops 1st COVID Vaccine; Putin’s Daughter Vaccinated

By Sagar Satapathy
Russia COVID-19 Vaccine
TNI Bureau: Russia has approved the world’s first COVID-19 Vaccine, announced President Vladimir Putin while revealing that one of his daughters has been vaccinated.

The vaccine was developed Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute in Moscow and received approval from the country’s Health Ministry.

“The vaccine has proven efficient during the tests and underwent all necessary procedure,” said Putin.

The Medical Workers, Teachers and other risk groups in Russia will be the first to be inoculated with the new COVID Vaccine.

