Bhubaneswar reports 109 Covid-19 Cases today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported 109 new COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 4062. With this the total number of COVID-19 cases in the Capital City crossed 4171 marks.

👉 Out of the 109 new cases, 60 cases have been reported from quarantine while 49 are local contact cases.

👉 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported 4 each from New Forest Park area and Rameswarpatna linked to previous positive cases.

👉 6 employees of Private Hospitals, 3 empolyees of Health Department and 2 employees of Central Government Hospital were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 A 6 year old boy and a 8 year old girl is among the virus infected cases.

👉 As many as 134 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 6 cases (all female) of Sailashree Vihar have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 11):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 4171

👉 Recovered Cases –2807

👉 Deceased – 22

👉 Active Cases – 1339