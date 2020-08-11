BJD MLA Soumya Ranjan Patnaik tests Positive for COVID-19

TNI Bureau: BJD MLA from Khandapada and Founder-Editor of Sambad Daily, Soumya Ranjan Patnaik has tested positive for COVID-19. While announcing this on Twitter, Soumya urged people who had come in contact with him in the last one week, to seek medical advice.

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik also added that he remains in good health. Earlier, BJP MP from Bargarh, Suresh Pujari had tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently under home isolation.

Several other Odisha MLAs including Sukanta Kumar Nayak (Nilgiri), Sudhanshu Sekhar Parida (Remuna), Prasant Behera (Salipur-Tangi) and Srikant Sahu (Polasara) were infected with the Coronavirus.